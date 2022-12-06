Pritchard registered a DNP-Coach's Decision during Wednesday's 116-110 win in Toronto.
FastPP has now received three DNP-CDs over Boston's last four games. Pritchard's absence Wednesday night was particularly odd considering super-sub Malcolm Brogdon (illness) was out. Pritchard has appeared in 14 of Boston's 25 games and averaged 12 minutes per contest.
