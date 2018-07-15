Celtics' Pierria Henry: Scores team high 15 points Saturday

Henry totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's 74-72 summer league victory over Miami.

Henry led the way with 15 points to go with a pair of steals. He has quietly had a decent time in Las Vegas with averages of 10.6ppg, 5.0rpg, 4.6apg, and 2.2spg. These numbers certainly do not jump off the page but he has to be pleased with his efforts. Chances are he will head back to Turkey this season but his all-around play has warranted some attention.