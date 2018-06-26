Celtics' Pierria Henry: Set to join Celtics for summer league

Henry will play for the Celtics' summer league team, EuroHoops.net reports.

The 25-year-old has been playing in Turkey, but he does have an NBA opt-out in his contract, so it's possible he could come over at some point in the future, though there's been no indication that such a move is imminent.

