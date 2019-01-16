Hunter came off the bench to score 15 points, with two boards and three turnovers, during Saturday's home loss to Northern Arizona.

Saturday marked Hunter's season debut with the Red Claws. It was Hunters first game for Maine since the 2015-16 season. The outside shooter fills the two-way contract void created by the surprise release of Walt Lemon Jr. back in November. Earlier this season, Hunter played 22 games for Erie, averaging 22 points, 2.0 steals, and 3.3 made threes per game.