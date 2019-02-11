Celtics' R.J. Hunter: Scores team-high 23 points
Hunter poured in 23 points (8-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and registered three rebounds along with five assists and three blocks across 40 minutes Saturday against Raptors 905.
Hunter contributed across the board in a 99-98 win for the Red Claws. He continues to play at a high level in the G League, posting averages of 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 block through 32 games (31 starts).
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...