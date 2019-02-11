Hunter poured in 23 points (8-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and registered three rebounds along with five assists and three blocks across 40 minutes Saturday against Raptors 905.

Hunter contributed across the board in a 99-98 win for the Red Claws. He continues to play at a high level in the G League, posting averages of 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 block through 32 games (31 starts).