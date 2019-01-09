Celtics' R.J. Hunter: Signs two-way deal with Boston
Hunter is signing a two-way contract with the Celtics on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The former first-round pick will look to get another chance with the Celtics, who originally drafted him out of Georgia State in 2015. Hunter will probably see a majority of the season in the G League however, with an occasional call-up likely.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.