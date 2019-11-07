Celtics' Robert Williams: Active Thursday
Williams (hip) is available to play Thursday against Charlotte, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Williams was probable heading into the game Thursday but will reportedly be active for the Celtics. The center logged 15 minutes with six points and four rebounds in the team's most recent contest versus Cleveland on Tuesday.
