Williams remains a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt with Philadelphia although he took a step forward in concussion protocol, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

The Celtics are hopeful that Williams, who suffered an apparent conssuion against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, will be ready for Wednesday's season opener against the 76ers. If Williams isn't cleared to play by Wednesday, look for Vincent Poirier to see additional action.

