Celtics' Robert Williams: Advancing through concussion protocol
Williams remains a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt with Philadelphia although he took a step forward in concussion protocol, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
The Celtics are hopeful that Williams, who suffered an apparent conssuion against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, will be ready for Wednesday's season opener against the 76ers. If Williams isn't cleared to play by Wednesday, look for Vincent Poirier to see additional action.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Out for rest of contest•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Decent contribution in Sunday's win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Minimal impact in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: To be available Friday•
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...