Williams finished Tuesday's game against the Jazz with 14 points (7-10 FG), nine rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes.

The Celtics were without Tristan Thompson (COVID-19 protocols), and while Brad Stevens kept Williams in a bench role, he saw enough minutes to nearly post a double-double. Even in fairly limited action, Williams' shot-blocking alone has kept him more than relevant in standard leagues this season. Over his last five games, he's averaging 11.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocks, while shooting 74.2 percent from the floor.