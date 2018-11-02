Williams was assigned to the Maine Red Claws of the G League on Friday.

The Red Claws kick off the 2018-19 season Friday against the Westchester Knicks, so Williams will likely appear in that contest while the Celtics have the day off. Williams is not expected to play a key role with Boston this season, so most of his playing time will come when he's with the Red Claws.

More News
Our Latest Stories