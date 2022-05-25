Williams (knee) is available for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Heat, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was initially questionable but will ultimately end up playing for the second game in a row. In his three appearances in the series, he's averaged 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 22.3 minutes.
