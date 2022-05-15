Williams is available for Sunday's Game 7 against the Bucks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Williams underwent surgery on the meniscus in his left knee at the end of March and was sidelined for nine straight games. He returned to action in the opening-round series against the Nets and started the first three matchups against the Bucks before missing the next three games due to soreness in his surgically repaired knee. While the big man is available, Williams is expected to operate off the bench, per Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com.