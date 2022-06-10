Williams (knee) is available for Friday's Game 4 against the Warriors.
Williams was questionable once again ahead of Friday's matchup, but he'll be able to play through his left knee soreness for a third consecutive game to begin the NBA Finals. He's averaged 6.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game over the first three games of the series.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Listed questionable for Game 4•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Makes big impact in Game 3 victory•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Playing, starting Game 3•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable for Game 3•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Shell of peak self•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Good to go for Game 2•