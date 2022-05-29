Williams (knee) is available for Sunday's Game 7 against the Heat.
Williams will play through his knee soreness for a fourth straight game as the Celtics attempt to advance to the NBA Finals. Over the last three matchups, he's averaged 10.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game.
