Williams (hip) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Williams will make a return after a two-game absence due to soreness in his left hip. The 23-year-old is seeing 14.9 minutes per game so far this year, so he should take on a similar workload since Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson are both healthy.
