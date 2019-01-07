Williams (groin) is available to play Monday against the Nets.

Williams, who has missed the six games due to a groin injury, has been cleared to return after getting through Sunday's practice without a hitch. It's unclear how big of a role Williams will play in his first game back; in the five games leading up to his injury, Williams averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 13.8 minutes per game.