Celtics' Robert Williams: Available to play Monday
Williams (groin) is available to play Monday against the Nets.
Williams, who has missed the six games due to a groin injury, has been cleared to return after getting through Sunday's practice without a hitch. It's unclear how big of a role Williams will play in his first game back; in the five games leading up to his injury, Williams averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 13.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.