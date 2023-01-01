Williams (illness) is available to play Sunday against the Nuggets.
Williams was a late addition to the injury report Sunday due to a non-COVID illness, but he'll be able to suit up. It remains to be seen if he'll crack the starting lineup or if he'll come off the bench, though. He averaged 8.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in December.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Late addition to injury report•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Scores season-high 12 points•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Season-first double-double Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Available Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Dealing with non-COVID illness•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Scores six in return•