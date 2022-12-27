Williams (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

Williams missed Friday's contest due to an illness, but he returned to action Christmas Day, totaling six points, two rebounds and one block in 14 minutes during the blowout win over Milwaukee. While he's still bothered by the illness, he'll play through it. In his four appearances this season, Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 assists in 18.0 minutes.