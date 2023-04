Williams (rest) will play in Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Williams sat out Tuesday's tight loss to the 76ers while Al Horford (back/rest) played, but the two centers' availabilities are flip-flopped for Wednesday. Boston may be without Marcus Smart (neck) and Jayson Tatum (hip), who are questionable, but Jaylen Brown (back) is making his return.