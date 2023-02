Williams will start Thursday's game versus the Pacers.

Williams will return to the starting lineup for Boston's first game of the second-half schedule. The big man has started only 13 of his 23 appearances this year, averaging 8.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks in 27.2 minutes during those contests. It's safe to assume he'll garner a similar role Thursday after getting extended time off during the All-Star break.