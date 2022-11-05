Williams (knee) has gotten back on the court over the past couple of weeks and has even resumed dunking, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
The Celtics will presumably continue providing periodic updates about Williams after the center underwent a PRP procedure in mid-October. The rehab is going well, though fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to return until the calendar turns to 2023.
