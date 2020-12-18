Williams will come off the bench during Friday's preseason finale against the Nets, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.
Williams started the Celtics' first of two preseason games with Daniel Theis (back) out. With Theis back, Williams will come off the bench.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Productive in short minutes•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Provides boost in Game 7 win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Scores 10 in first half•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Grabs six boards in Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Plays only six minutes•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Plays 14 minutes in win•