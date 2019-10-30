Celtics' Robert Williams: Back to bench Wednesday
Williams will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against Milwaukee, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Williams will return to his usual bench role after a solid if unspectacular spot start against the Knicks on Saturday. In 15.7 minutes per game this season, the second-year center's averaging 5.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block in 15.7 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Grabs seven rebounds•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Starting Saturday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Removed from injury report•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Expected to play in opener•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Practices Monday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Advancing through concussion protocol•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.