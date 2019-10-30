Williams will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against Milwaukee, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Williams will return to his usual bench role after a solid if unspectacular spot start against the Knicks on Saturday. In 15.7 minutes per game this season, the second-year center's averaging 5.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block in 15.7 minutes.