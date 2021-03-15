Williams went for 16 points (7-7 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and three blocks in Sunday's win over Houston.

The Celtics started the Daniel Theis-Tristan Thompson combo, but Brad Stevens quickly moved away from Theis, who saw only six minutes, and rolled with Williams (19 minutes) for much of the second half. Fantasy mangers have been clamoring for Williams to take on a larger role, but even in limited minutes, he's been a top-100 player this season. Over his last four games alone, Williams has racked up 15 blocks.