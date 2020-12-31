Williams posted six points (3-4 FG), 10 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes Wednesday in the Celtics' 126-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Williams didn't enter the starting five with top center Tristan Thompson (hamstring) sitting out, but the latter's absence opened up extra playing time off the bench for the 2018 first-round pick. The 23-year-old took advantage of the increased minutes and provided some eye-popping production on the defensive end. These sorts of numbers don't come out of nowhere for Williams -- for his career, he's averaged 4.0 blocks and 1.8 steals per 36 minutes -- but he may need Thompson to miss more games in order to get the playing time he needs to deliver consistent fantasy value.