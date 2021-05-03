Williams had five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in Sunday's loss to Portland.

After starting Friday's win over San Antonio, Williams returned to the bench and saw 24 minutes of action -- his highest total since returning from a seven-game injury absence. Williams wasn't overly involved as a scorer, but he handed out five assists and provided his usual, outstanding defensive production. Williams and Tristan Thompson will continue to split minutes at center down the stretch.