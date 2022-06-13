Williams (knee) will be available to play in Monday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Williams was tagged as questionable due to a knee injury, but he's been given the green light to run the floor and should make his fifth straight start in the Finals. He's averaging 6.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.0 blocks in the first four games of the series.