Celtics' Robert Williams: Cleared to play
Williams (ankle) will play Friday against Golden State, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Williams missed Wednesday's matchup against Washington due to ankle soreness, but he'll be back on the court for Friday's tilt. Daniel Theis (finger) has also been cleared, meaning the Celtics are once again healthy at center.
