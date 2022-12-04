Coach Joe Mazzulla said Sunday that Williams (knee) is "pretty close to returning" to game action, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Williams, who's yet to make his season debut while rehabbing from his latest knee procedure, participated in a scrimmage during the Celtics' shootaround Wednesday and continues to trend in the right direction. Boston has shied away from a strict return timeline, but Williams' agent suggested recently that the star big man could be back in action before Christmas, though he'll likely need a significant ramp-up period before he's back to his usual workload.