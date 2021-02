Williams totaled eight points (4-6 FG), 13 rebounds, four blocks and three assists across 21 minutes in an overtime loss to the Pelicans on Sunday.

Williams had another strong two-way performance in a game that the Celtics blew a 24-point lead. The center has blocked at least two shots in three straight games and has been a force on the glass of late as well. In his third season, Williams is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds and blocks.