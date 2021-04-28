Williams (knee) will come off the bench Wednesday against the Hornets, Celtics broadcaster Sean Grande reports.

The 23-year-old may face some limitations in his return from a seven-game absence, so it's not a major surprise Tristan Thompson will remain in the starting five for Boston. Williams averaged 9.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 25.8 minutes over the previous four games before the injury, but he figures to see fewer minutes Wednesday.