Williams will start Thursday's Game 6 against Philadelphia, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.

Williams was reported to be moving into the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup, and coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed the change ahead of the game. Williams averaged 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game over the first five games of the series and should provide Boston with a boost on the defensive end as a starter Thursday.