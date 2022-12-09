Williams (knee) said Friday that his return is a day-to-day process, and there's a possibility he could play in Saturday's game against the Warriors, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Williams has yet to make his season debut due to offseason knee surgery. While the 25-year-old center is day-to-day, there has been no indication from the Celtics when he will return. When Williams can play, he will likely replace Grant Williams in the starting five. The latter should still see the occasional start when Al Horford gets his rest days on back-to-backs.