Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game in Orlando, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Though the Celtics attributed Williams' early departure in Saturday's 106-104 win over the Raptors to a hyperextended left knee, the center is appearing on the injury report for Monday with a listing of "left knee injury management." Given that Monday marks the front end of a back-to-back set, Williams is still probably more likely than not to sit out, but his questionable designation for the contest at least inspires hope that he'll avoid a long-term absence with his surgically repaired knee. If Williams is sidelined Monday, Grant Williams would likely be the top candidate to make a start in the frontcourt alongside Al Horford.