The Celtics may look to offer Williams an extension during the offseason as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Boston may have fallen short Saturday in Game 1 of its first-round playoff matchup with the Brooklyn, but Williams was at the center of an impressive overall defensive effort by the Celtics, who limited the high-powered Nets offense to 104 points. Even though he was playing at less than 100 percent after aggravating a toe injury four days earlier in the Celtics' play-in win over the Wizards, Williams was a menace near the rim in Game 1. Williams recorded a career-high and franchise-record nine rejections in the loss, adding 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT) and nine boards over 23 minutes. That sort of eye-popping line would seem to make Williams a cornerstone piece for Boston, but the team could still have some hesitancy about keeping him in the fold long term due to his injury history. Though he's been a game-changing defensive presence when he's been able to take the floor, Williams has missed 113 of a possible 236 career regular-season games due to injury, with hip issues in particular proving troublesome for the 23-year-old.