Joe Mazzulla said Sunday that Williams could miss the next 7-10 days due to his strained left hamstring, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

It sounds like Williams will be missing at least the next four games, so managers shouldn't count on him being available at all during Week 20. Mazzulla added that Williams' minutes will be split up amongst Grant Williams, Luke Kornet and Mike Muscala, so G. Williams is worth a look. Through 21 games a starter, Williams has produced averages of 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 triples per contest on 49.4 percent shooting.