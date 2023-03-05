Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said Sunday that Williams could miss the next 7-to-10 days due to his strained left hamstring, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Williams is already listed as out ahead of Sunday's game against the Knicks, and based on Mazzulla's comments, the center looks as though he could be on track to miss the Celtics' entire upcoming three-game week. Mazzulla added that Williams' minutes will be split up among Grant Williams, Luke Kornet and Mike Muscala, with Grant Williams probably representing the most appealing fantasy option of the trio. Through 21 appearances as a starter this season, Grant Williams has averaged 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 triples per contest on 49.4 percent shooting from the field.