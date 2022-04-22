Williams (knee) could play as soon as Saturday's Game 3 or Monday's Game 4 in Brooklyn, though he currently remains day-to-day, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Williams suffered a torn meniscus on March 27 and underwent surgery shortly afterwards to address the issue. The Celtics have been optimistic that the talented center could return sooner rather than later, but his official timetable was 4-to-6 weeks. If he's able to return Saturday, it would be just over three weeks removed from surgery, so he would almost certainly only be available in a limited role. Regardless, his presence would be a boost to Boston's already menacing defense.