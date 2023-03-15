Coach Joe Mazzulla said Wednesday that Williams (hamstring) could return in the next 5-7 days, Brian Robb of MassLive.com reports.

Williams had already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, the sixth consecutive matchup he'll miss due to his left hamstring strain. However, the center could be back in action within a week. Mazzulla's update signals that Williams will likely miss Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and Saturday's game against the Jazz, but he may return for Tuesday's matchup against Sacramento.