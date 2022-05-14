Williams (knee) is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's Game 7 against the Bucks, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.

Williams has missed the last three games due to a sore left knee, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to play Sunday as the Celtics attempt to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Coach Ime Udoka called Williams' injury a pain tolerance issue, so the team will likely see how the center feels Sunday prior to determining his status.