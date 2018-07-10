Williams, who was sidelined for Monday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Hornets, has an artery condition in both of his legs, Fred Katz of MassLive.com reports. The condition, known as Popliteal artery entrapment syndrome (PAES), is considered "not too serious," but it could require a procedure later in Williams' career.

Symptoms of PAES include cramping and calf pain, but Williams has reportedly played through the condition for years and it was something he disclosed to teams prior to the draft. For now, Williams' greater concern is the tendinitis he has battled in his left knee for the past year, which may have worsened after he bruised the same knee in the first quarter of his summer-league debut. It's uncertain if the Celtics will clear Williams to play again in Las Vegas.