Williams is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against Houston due to a non-COVID illness.

Williams missed Friday's contest due to an illness, but he returned to action on Christmas Day, totaling six points, two rebounds and one block in 14 minutes during the blowout win over Milwaukee. The severity of the aliment is unclear, but given his late addition to the injury report Tuesday, it's safe to assume he's trending in the wrong direction. Regardless, he's posting only 6.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 18.0 minutes across four appearances this season, so even if he's available, he can likely be left on the bench in most standard leagues.