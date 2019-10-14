Williams tallied eight points (4-5 FG), three rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 11 minutes during Sunday's 118-72 preseason victory over Cleveland.

Williams contributed across the board Sunday in what was a much-improved performance. He did come off the bench behind both Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter but was, by far, the most impactful of the three on the defensive end. He has tremendous upside in blocks but the playing time just doesn't appear as though it is going to be there, at least on a consistent basis.