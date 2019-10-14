Celtics' Robert Williams: Decent contribution in Sunday's win
Williams tallied eight points (4-5 FG), three rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 11 minutes during Sunday's 118-72 preseason victory over Cleveland.
Williams contributed across the board Sunday in what was a much-improved performance. He did come off the bench behind both Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter but was, by far, the most impactful of the three on the defensive end. He has tremendous upside in blocks but the playing time just doesn't appear as though it is going to be there, at least on a consistent basis.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Minimal impact in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: To be available Friday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Sits out of practice•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Starting vs. Hornets•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Explodes with double-double in win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Out with hip injury•
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...