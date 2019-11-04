Celtics' Robert Williams: Deemed probable Tuesday
Williams (hip) is listed as probable for Tuesday's contest against Cleveland.
Williams missed Friday's matchup versus New York with a nagging left hip injury but returned to the practice floor Monday without any serious complications. The 2018 first-round pick seems to be progressing well and could likely be made available for Tuesday's game.
