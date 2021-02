Williams recorded 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal Friday in a 118-112 win versus Indiana.

Williams has benefited from playing time as Boston's backup center (behind Tristan Thompson). Despite playing 22 minutes Friday, Williams was the only Celtics player to log a double-double. Williams' 14 points represented a season high, while his 11 rebounds marked the fourth time he has reached double figures in that category this season.