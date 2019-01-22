Celtics' Robert Williams: Doesn't play in fourth straight
Williams (coach's decision) was inactive for Monday's 107-99 win over the Heat.
Williams has failed to see any action the past four games while dropping to fourth on the depth chart at center following Aron Baynes' recent return from a hand injury. Coach Brad Stevens suggested Monday that the rookie could soon be in store for an assignment to the G League's Maine Red Claws to pick up minutes, according to Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald.
