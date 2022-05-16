Williams (knee) was available to play in Sunday's Game 7 against Milwaukee, but he did not see the floor.

After missing Games 4, 5 and 6 with irritation in his knee, Williams was cleared to return for Game 7, but coach Ime Udoka opted not to use the big man, instead rolling with Grant Williams alongside Al Horford for most of the afternoon. Williams may still have some rust to shake off -- that likely factored into the decision to keep him on the bench -- but he should be available in full capacity for Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Miami.