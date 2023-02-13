Williams recorded 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 16 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 119-109 win over the Grizzlies.

The fifth-year center continues to dominate on the glass, pulling down at least 15 rebounds in three straight games despite missing Boston's Feb, 9 contest with a minor ankle injury. Sunday's double-double was his fifth in 22 games this season, but it's the offensive side of his skill set that's been lagging -- he's grabbed double-digit boards in six of his last 11 games.