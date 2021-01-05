Williams produced 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 20 minutes in Monday's 126-114 road win over the Raptors.

The big center scored all his points in the second half. His 15 rebounds led Boston. Williams' raw energy helped him out-produce fellow bigs Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson. Before tonight, the third year veteran was averaging only 16 minutes per game. But if he continues to deliver high-energy performances like he did on Monday, Williams' minutes should grow. He'll need to continue his high level of play if Boston wants to defeat Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat on Wednesday.