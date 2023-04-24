Williams finished with 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 129-121 win over the Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

It was by far Williams' best game of the opening-round series, as he finished with his most points, rebounds, assists, steals and minutes. The double-double marked the big man's seventh of the campaign, and his 15 rebounds were one shy of a season high. Williams has battled through injuries over the past couple seasons, limiting his overall impact, but when he's healthy and at his best, he's capable of producing stat lines like this on a regular basis.